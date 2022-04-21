Donate money and goods, or volunteer your time to those in need.
In 2022, Parkers Beverages were looking to launch a new probiotic beverage brand to market. Hop Pop. A unique soda wtih a unique story. And since every great yarns needs a good story teller, Passionfruit were up for the challenge.
MediaWorks continues to dominate in the day parts of breakfast and drive with six of the seven top music stations at breakfast - More, Breeze, Rock, Mai, Sound & Edge.
MediaWorks is excited to have award-winning comedian Paul Ego join More FM Breakfast Club in 2023 - the same station where he started his media career more than 20 years ago.